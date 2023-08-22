On June 24, 2023, Helen Ruth (Ferguson) Gannaway, 92, was peacefully called up by her heavenly father. Helen was born October 28, 1930 in Superior, AZ to Edith and Lynn Camp. Along with two siblings she grew up in Willcox AZ, graduating from Willcox High School in 1948. She went on to attend Arizona State College (ASU) in Tempe Az, graduating in 1952 with a teaching degree. That same year she married her high school sweetheart Lyle Ferguson and moved to San Francisco, CA where she taught school while Lyle attended mortuary college. After Lyle graduated in 1953, the couple moved to Bisbee AZ where Helen continued her love of teaching. First grade was her favorite. In 1970, Helen, Lyle and their 3 children moved to Payson AZ where Helen was employed by the Payson School District teaching first grade. She and Lyle also opened Payson Funeral Home and Mountain Meadows Memorial Park. Helen belonged to various clubs and organizations, mentoring children, and received the prestigious “Teacher of the Year”, award in 1980. After 35 years of dedication, she retired in 1988 but continued to substitute teach in the elementary schools and teach her beloved first graders in Sunday school. Helen and Lyle were married 52 years upon Lyle’s passing in 2004. She was blessed to find love again and married long time friend Orval Gannaway in 2008. Both couples traveled across the country spreading the love of Jesus wherever they went. Orval passed in 2017. Helen is survived by her 3 children, Brad (Miriam) Ferguson of Huntington Beach CA, Janet (Ernie) Burlison of Payson AZ, Joi (Greg) LeMoine of Coeur d Alene ID, 5 grandchildren, Justin (Audra) Hardy of Coeur D Alene ID, Amber (Jeremy) Heairet of Gilbert AZ, lan Ferguson of Colorado Springs CO, Kevin Burlison of Peoria AZ and Jeff Ferguson of Long Beach CA, 2 Great Grandchildren, Kane Heairet and Brixton Hardy. A Memorial Celebration will be held August 19, 2023, at 10:30 am, Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N Beeline Hwy, Payson AZ. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arizona Care Hospice, 1100 N Beeline Hwy STE A, Payson, AZ.
