Helen P. Rodgers

Helen P. Rodgers, age 86 of Mesa, AZ died peacefully on December 15th, 2022, due to complications from hip replacement surgery. She was the fourth of five children born to Clarence and Betty Odell on September 6th, 1936, in Thedford, NE.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Joe “Big Joe” of 45 years, daughter Linda Lee, third husband Jack Bribes, brother Robert (first wife Betty) Odell, sister Jackie Hanks, sister Jennie (Dale) Pound, and Ron Bailey. She is survived by son Joseph “Little Joe” of Apache Junction, AZ, daughter Paula (Mike) Quigley of Pueblo, CO, two grandchildren Michael and Lynda, and sister Artis Bailey.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.