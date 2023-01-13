Helen P. Rodgers, age 86 of Mesa, AZ died peacefully on December 15th, 2022, due to complications from hip replacement surgery. She was the fourth of five children born to Clarence and Betty Odell on September 6th, 1936, in Thedford, NE.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Joe “Big Joe” of 45 years, daughter Linda Lee, third husband Jack Bribes, brother Robert (first wife Betty) Odell, sister Jackie Hanks, sister Jennie (Dale) Pound, and Ron Bailey. She is survived by son Joseph “Little Joe” of Apache Junction, AZ, daughter Paula (Mike) Quigley of Pueblo, CO, two grandchildren Michael and Lynda, and sister Artis Bailey.
She was an avid lover of animals especially her beloved pets, many cats and dogs including Miss Lilly. Helen worked as a secretary for the Department of Defense at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, CO for 36 years, retiring in 1993, and maintained a residence in Mesa and Payson, AZ for 27 years. She had a good sense of humor and was never afraid of being the butt of a good joke. She was tough when she needed to be but was generous with her time to help others when needed.
We ask you to think of her kindly and to understand she lived a well-lived life.
She will be cremated and interred at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens located at I-70 and Smith Road and laid to rest beside Joseph and Linda Lee in Aurora, CO at a future date.
