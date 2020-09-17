Helen Tennent, 96, died August 23rd, 2020 in Sun City West, AZ. She is survived by her brother, Carl Harmsen; three children, Karen (Michael) Folk, Diane (Robert) Eschbach, Joseph Anderson (Gayle, deceased); 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four spouses, one grandchild, two brothers and one sister. The first child of Mary Olson and Herman Harmsen, Helen Louise Harmsen was born on July 23, 1924 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Helen loved art from an early age and pursued drawing, painting, sculpture and clay of all kinds. She was a dedicated teacher believing that anyone can make art. In 1961, she received an Associate of Arts degree from the American Academy of Art, Chicago, IL. She taught and inspired many students, the most recent being fellow residents at Sun City West Assisted Living. She was a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Surprise, AZ. She loved doing portrait demonstrations and taught at community colleges and co-op art galleries in Palatine, IL, Door County, Wi, Albuquerque, NM, Valencia County, NM, and Payson, AZ. She traveled the world with her late husband, Donald Tennent, and loved to dance, read, camp, and teach workshops at Ghost Ranch, NM.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Unemployment numbers tumble
- Rim Country Regional Chamber holds first luncheon in six months
- New broadband line in Star Valley, Payson by end of year
- Globe man drowns in Salt River
- Senate candidate Rogers decries attacks by ‘far, far, FAR Left’
- Never mind the drought – nearly normal winter forecast
- Ranchers say wolves threaten their way of life
- Events update: Fiddle festival, high school rodeo
- Supervisors hear proposals for equipment, road work
- A bridge over Tonto Creek finally possible
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!