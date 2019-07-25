Hank Cole, 88, of Payson passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16th at home with family by his side.
Hank leaves behind his wife of 31 years, MaryAnn; his daughter, Diane Malley (Ed) of Bakersfield, CA; his sons, Matthew Cole (Cynthia) of Fayetteville, NC and Bill Cole (Tona) of Page, AZ; his stepson, David Stelten (Kathy) of Zimmerman, MN; his stepdaughter, Tanya Theis of Payson, AZ; and 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Hank was born September 18, 1930 in Decatur, IL to Henry and Hazel Lee (Bean) Cole. After graduating Hank was drafted into the Army and served 2 years. After serving, he married Audrey Rauch. They lived in MI, OH, CA and finally settling in Payson, AZ in the early 80s.
On June 13, 1988, Hank was married to MaryAnn Stelten and the couple remained in Payson.
Hank spent more than a decade enjoying his work as a Department Manager at the Payson Walmart. He loved meeting and talking with his customers and helping them with their projects, even to go as far as to offer his assistance at their house as a handyman.
Hank enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, listening to country music, reading, and working on projects around the house.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 3rd at the Elks Lodge in Payson from 11-2 with a pot luck lunch. Please bring your favorite food and share in some laughs and fun while sharing memories of Hank.
