Herbert Duane Riell, age 81, passed away peacefully at home in Peoria, Arizona September 24, 2019.
Duane/Herb was born August 16, 1938 in Glendale, CA. Soon thereafter he moved to Globe, Arizona. He attended Globe High School, he received an associate of arts degree and joined the U.S. Coast Guard, serving four years active duty and 2 years reserve. Duane worked at Inspiration Consolidated copper company. In 1964 he received the IBEW apprentice of the year award, was a reserve officer for the Miami Police department, a member of the Miami Jaycees. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1966 and went to work at Arizona Public Service as a lineman, journeyman and an electrician; he held other positions, retired and returned part-time having worked 40+ years.
Duane was a longtime member of the church, volunteering for a variety of activities serving as a deacon and chairman of the deacons, volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul, was a proud Freemason and shriner. In recent years he was an active member of the Westside Tremble Clefs choir, a local group affiliated with the Parkinson network of Arizona, part of a nationwide music therapy program for people with Parkinson’s disease.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Bonita L. Sanders Riell in 2014; mother, Kathryn (Riell) Bray; stepfather, Lee Bray; grandmother, Effie Sanders Linhoff; grandfather, Herbert Riell; great-grandfather, Robert Barcly Riell; and Helen Riell. Duane is survived by his son, Christopher Duane Riell; daughter, Rita Melissa North (Missy); five grandchildren, Travis Duane Riell, Angela Riell, Hannah Kathryn Riell, Crystal (Noth) D’Addabbo, Zach D’Addabbo, Victoria North, John Olszewski, Taylor North; three great-grandchildren, Dalton Olszewski, Anika D’Addabbo, Joshua Munoz; stepdaughter, Sharon (Smitty) Miller; half-sister, Dorothy Faye Thompson. He also leaves behind his many church friends, and very special lady friend, Diane Barr.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 11 a.m. at The Congregational Church of Sun City, 18401 N. 99th Ave., Sun City, Az. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions go to The Congregational Church of Sun City or the American Parkinson Disease Association - Arizona Chapter.
