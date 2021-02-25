Hester Irene Cook (Lawrence) went home to our Lord and Savior on Feb. 18, 2021. She was born April 16, 1927 in Charlotte, Vermont and grew up on a dairy farm on Monkton Ridge. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1945 and began working as a housekeeper at various resorts in Arizona, California, Wyoming and New York. Hester spent nine winter seasons at Castle Hot Springs resort near Wickenburg, Arizona in the late 1940s, early ’50s where she met her husband William Cook. They were married in Quartzsite, Arizona in October 1948 and made their home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Hester worked 30 years in food service for the Creighton School District and was an assistant Girl Scout Leader in her daughter’s troops for 12 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Cook and Carol Stephens (Donald); and seven nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her sisters Rachel Isbell and Martha Hallock.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Arizona Cactus-Pine Girl Scout Council at www. girlscoutsaz.org, the Arizona Desert Botanical Garden at dbg.org or the Bristol Vermont Historical Society at ssayott@yahoo.com.
