Howard Lewis Brown, 85, of Payson, AZ passed on November 27, 2022. Howard was born May 2, 1937, to Roswell and Rose Brown in Huntington, Indiana. He was the 7th of 8 children. He is survived by his loving wife of 65.5 years, Colleen Diane Brown. Also two brothers Richard and James Brown. He was a loving father to 4 children, Tracy Turner (Robert), Todd (deseased), Colin (deceased), and Heath Brown (Justine). He was a grandfather to Jared Turner, Nathan Turner (Chelsey), Cody Turner (Kiera), Kelsey Jordan (Kyden), Kyle Brown, Chance Brown, Katie Brown, Tyler Brown (Kailyn), Logan Brown (Abi) and CJ Brown. He was also a great grandfather to Noah Turner, Stefan Nelsen, Levi Turner, Grayson Turner, Jamie Ella-Joy Brown and Serenity Brown.
Howard served 8 years in the Army Air National Guard in his early twenties and also was a 1 time champion in Chess for the City of Tucson, earning the nickname “wizard” which stayed with him his whole life. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Arizona in 1965. He worked for various companies and had a very illustrious career. His favorite hobby was playing guitar, specifically Jazz. He was happiest when he played his guitar. In 1978, he was in the first class at the Guitar Institute of Technology in Hollywood, CA, where he learned all the tricks from all the current studio musicians and Jazz artists and many became good friends. He was a very good Jazz guitarist and was best known for his chord melodies. He and his wife Colleen (who is a singer) played in many musical groups during their life together. In Payson, he was in The Starlighters and Senior Moments.
He loved to spend time with his family and even played video games with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held February 4th at Community Presbyterian Church, Payson, AZ at 11:00 a.m.
