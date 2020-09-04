Ingeborg Veronica Lillie passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Inge was born on January 16, 1933 in Berlin, Germany and was married following WWII to Tim Lillie for many years. She was a “war bride” who came to America with Tim following the war. She was an inspiration to many as she recounted her many struggles during the war but always had a kind word and used those experiences to make all around her feel better. She lived in San Diego and moved to Payson, Arizona in 2003 to be closer to her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Steven Lillie and his wife, Karen Lillie; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Lillie.
Inge received her master’s degree in German literature and went on to teach at San Diego State University for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister.
Inge was an excellent golfer and was in many tournaments and has many trophies from her time spent golfing. She also enjoyed hanging out with friends and always had a good story to tell. She was active up until Alzheimer’s disease took its toll a few years ago and was in good spirits until the end.
The family wishes to have a private service to celebrate her life and asks to consider giving donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name.
