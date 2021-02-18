Isabel (Izzie) Yunker, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2021.
We are heartbroken and she will be truly missed by her daughters, Rhoda Brown (Chris), Nina Ray (Ron), Roxanne Maliniski (Jim) and Renira Keating. She was cherished by her grandchildren, Rachel, Rikki, Bryan, Matthew, Joseph; and her great-grandchildren, Lily, Lola, Amelia, Maria, Lyla and Stony.
She taught us so much about God, life and caring for others. It is hard to imagine life without her. The most important parts of her life were her family, her faith and her service to Saint Vincent de Paul in Payson.
Your donation to Saint Vincent de Paul in Payson would be a wonderful way to remember our Mom. A private mass will be held in her honor.
