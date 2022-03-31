J. Gayle Miller Mar 31, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save J. Gayle Miller, who has resided in Payson since 1994, passed away Thursday, March 24th.Gayle, was born and raised in Southern California and prior to moving to AZ, she lived on a cattle ranch outside of Barstow, CA.She was a former Girl Scout, an artist in oils, acted and directed a number of small theater performances in CA, and was a apiarist (bee keeper).She formerly worked at Payson Senior Center and Hospice of Payson and was involved with Special Olympics & Autism.She is survived by her husband Mike, her daughter Shelly Barnes, son Ron Barnes and granddaughter Andriana Barnes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gayle Show Sport Mike Shelly Barnes Special Olympics J. 