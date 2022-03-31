J. Gayle Miller

J. Gayle Miller, who has resided in Payson since 1994, passed away Thursday, March 24th.

Gayle, was born and raised in Southern California and prior to moving to AZ, she lived on a cattle ranch outside of Barstow, CA.

She was a former Girl Scout, an artist in oils, acted and directed a number of small theater performances in CA, and was a apiarist (bee keeper).

She formerly worked at Payson Senior Center and Hospice of Payson and was involved with Special Olympics & Autism.

She is survived by her husband Mike, her daughter Shelly Barnes, son Ron Barnes and granddaughter Andriana Barnes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.