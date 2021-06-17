Jack Kearns, age 81, entered into rest on June 13th, 2021. Jack was born on September 4th, 1939 in Mesa Arizona. He was the son of George and Doris Kearns. Jack was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, taking long walks up “on the trail,” and was especially fond of fishing. Jack also loved to dance especially to his favorite band, Junction 87. Many will fondly remember his moves on the dance floor.
Jack worked for the City of Mesa for 33 years, starting out in the trenches as a welder. Because he was a man of unquestioned character and a natural leader, he rose to the position of Superintendent of Utility Construction before retiring.
Upon retirement he relocated to Pine Arizona with the love of his life. Jack was a friendly, generous, humorous firecracker and was well known through out Pine and Payson. Jack was also very patriotic and supportive of our military and veterans. He also loved history and enjoyed exploring historical sites.
Jack was a loving husband, father and grandfather, with a heart of gold who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Nellie (Rande) Dodge; children, Kathy (George Raglin) of Mesa, AZ, Tracie (Jerry Torrence) of Meridianville, AL, Christopher “Raven” of Deer Creek, AZ; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sheila Ragle and Colleen Kearns of Mesa, AZ.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 19 at Messenger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road. Service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment to at Pine Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!