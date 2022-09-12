Jack Lee Etter passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022 at the age of 93 while surrounded by his family members. Born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1928, Jack was raised in the Valley by his parents Jake and Martha Etter with his two surviving sisters, Nancy Quinn (Payson, AZ) and Susan Beasley (Selmer, TN). Following a stint with the U.S. Navy, Jack settled in Phoenix where he enjoyed a successful career with the Deer-O Paints Company until his retirement Jan. 1st, 1980. He then moved for a short time to help with the family cattle ranch in central Arizona. There he enjoyed time working cattle and building a new home for his son, Dwight Bilyk and family. After the ranch was sold, he moved to Payson, Arizona and began building homes. During that time, he founded and partnered with two of his sons, Jack Etter II, the Oaks Restaurant and John Bilyk, Main Street Paints. Both were well known local businesses for many years. Jack continued his community involvement with the Payson Chamber of Commerce, serving as President for two years and the local Senior Center in his later years.
Jack was husband to Joan Mueller (d.1956) and Chloe Bilyk (d.1990). He was father to Carol Bilyk, Dwight Bilyk, Jack Etter II, Rick Etter (d.1997), and John Bilyk. He was grandfather to 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
A graveside memorial service for family and friends is scheduled for September 19th at 11:00am at the historic Payson Pioneer Cemetery where he will be buried alongside family members who preceded him. A celebration of Jack’s life is open to those who wish to attend and will be held immediately following the service at Messinger Mortuary in Payson.
In lieu of flowers, Jack and his family request that charitable donations be made to Hospice Compassus in Payson, Arizona.
