Jacob Henry Waechter of Payson, Arizona departed this earthly realm on February 18, 2021 and entered the Church Triumphant.
Jacob was born October 16, 1935 in Tripp County, South Dakota. He leaves behind nine children: David Lee Waechter, Mary Lou Waechter Butler, Ruth B. Waechter, John Mathew Waechter DOB, Josephine Ann Waechter, Julia Lou Waechter, Jacob Henry Waechter, Daniel Aaron Waechter, Alexander Star Walker.
Jacob’s career was spent in service to our country. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft maintenance technician and airplane inspector. He received an honorable discharge in 1974 after serving for 20 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Following his military career, Jacob earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Political Science from Southwest Texas State University, December 17, 1983.
Faithfully, Jacob came to worship on Sundays at Mount Cross Lutheran Church where he was a member. He came with his well behaved companion, a little white dog named “Honey” who accompanied him to communion on Sundays.
While post traumatic stress disorder and mental health plagued his mortal life, Jacob found solace in his faith in God and his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
Jacob will be laid to rest with his brothers and sisters in arms at the Veterans Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona on April 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM. His last request was met. He wanted his mortal remains to be wrapped in the military issued poncho that wrapped him for his two tours of duty in Vietnam.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!