Jacqueline (Jackie) L Wissing Pierce, 86, of Payson, AZ, passed away, July 9, 2023, quietly at her home, her loving husband, RL, was at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph L & Fern M. Coyle Wissing, sister, Joanne M. Kennison and brother Joseph L Jr. Jackie, the youngest of three children, was born Dec 13, 1936 in Peoria, Ill. and by 1942 the family had moved to St Louis, Mo. In early 1953 the family moved out west, to Phoenix, AZ. for her dad’s health. After his death she became her mother’s constant companion. After high school Jackie began working for, U.S. West Communications in Phoenix. She found her niche in life when she began working for Sears & Roebuck in their accounting department. She worked her way up to being Controller for LAM Construction, in Venice, Florida. She met and married, in 1973, John Pletenic and moved to Florida. They divorced in 1987. She worked as an accountant for a land development company and it was there she met RL and they were married in 1990. They moved to Arizona, in 1996, to be close to her aging mother. She continued her accounting career here, working for a home builder and an attorney in Casa Grande, before retiring to care for her mother. Those who will mourn her leaving are; her husband, RL & his family, nieces, Kathy (Dee) Balle of California and Mary Jo Look of Scottsdale,AZ., a nephew, Tracy Kennison of Phoenix, AZ., her great nieces, Kami, Davinna & Katie, great nephew, James Alshire, 4 great-great nephews, a great-great niece, her extended family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Payson Senior Center and its “Meals on Wheels” program and saving the elephant through the “World Wildlife Fund”, would be greatly appreciated. Her family and especially her husband would like to thank the staff and caring nurses of Arizona Care Hospice in Payson for their loving care of Jackie during her final time of need “God saw the road was getting rough, the hill would be hard to climb, He closed the weary eyes, and whispered PEACE BE THINE”
