Born at St. Joseph hospital in Phoenix, Arizona to Kenneth and Ruth Flickinger.
Jackie graduated from Camelback High School in 1976. Jackie fell in love with her best friend and the love of her life, Daniel “Dan” Scott as a teenager, but also fell in love with his 4 children, Melanie, Tricia, Kevin and Keith and went on to have her boy Danny and her girl Victoria (Tory) as she always dreamt to complete her family. Jackie and Dan shared 43 beautiful years together.
Jackie was an extraordinary woman with an infectious smile and shared her passion for life that shined through her love for others. Adventures up North took her on many camp-ing trips with her family. Jackie loved a good book, or just being at home with her best friend and dogs. She enjoyed caring for people as she was a paramedic for over 25 years where she saved countless lives.
Jackie is survived by her husband Dan, 6 children: Melanie (Dave), Tricia, Kevin, Keith (Susie), Danny and Victoria (Dustin); her siblings: Janice, Kenny (Michelle), Keith (Lynn); 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; family and friends. She will be missed by many. We love you!
Please join us in celebrating Jackie. Celebration of Life is February 23, 2020, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Mazatzal Casino Event Center, Payson, Arizona.
