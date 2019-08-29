Jacquie Lynn Zumach passed away Aug. 9, 2019 at the age of 86 from complications related to lung cancer.
She was born March 19, 1933, in then Good Samaritan hospital in Phoenix. She was the third daughter of Pat and Fred Griffin and became known as one of the “Griffin Girls”. She attended school at Emerson elementary, North High and ASU and was confirmed by Pastor Lindsay of Grace Lutheran Church.
She married Edward Zumach in 1956 and they formed and grew their blended family from two boys, Douglas and Barry.
The family has been blessed to have learned many valuable lessons from “Mom, JL, Jacquie Lynn, Grandma, Abuela,” including love God, love your family and live your life to its fullest.
Jacquie Lynn was an avid equestrian and loved animals. She was active in equine communities, including being a charter member of the Western Saddle Club; a lifetime member of the Arizona Horseman’s Society; a member of the Peruvian Paso Association, the Arizona Appaloosa Association and the Payson Horseman Association; and supported the Verde Vaqueros. She worked and volunteered at the Arizona and Payson humane societies and enjoyed working as a veterinarian assistant for Dr. Pat Lynch. She rode endurance rides, gymkhana, showed in both Western and English horse shows, was a 4-H leader at Sunburst Farms, exercised racehorses on the track, and continued trail riding until she was 82. In between equestrian activities she enjoyed training dogs in both obedience and utility.
She loved singing with the church choir and during her final years she served on the Mesa del Caballo community club.
Jacquie Lynn adored her family, cherished her friends and church, and loved her community.
She is survived by her son, Barry; daughters-in-law, Gail and Jacqueline; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah, Naomi, Erich, Kara, Quelynn, Colton, Douglas and Iven; and 11 great-grandchildren Jordan, Isaac, Madeline, Jenna, Carter, Owen, Jaelyn, Colton, Derrick, Isaiah, Paityn and another girl due any day.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at Rock of Ages Evangelical Lutheran Church, 204 W. Airport Road in Payson. Followed by a private celebration of life Sept. 28 in Phoenix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!