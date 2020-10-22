Jake passed away at home with family loved ones.
Jakes’s wife Carol Murer preceded him in death in 2013.
Jake lovingly cared for his wife for many years. He is survived by one son John, 3 daughters Darlene, Mechelle, and Brenda along with 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct 24 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Philips. In lieu of flowers, contributions requested to Hospice of Payson.
