James B. Wyatt passed away suddenly on July 24, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 81.
Jim was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on August 8, 1937. He attended Garfield County High School and later completed his education and graduated from Denver University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. After being drafted into the Army, Jim served his country by being stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco, California. After he was released from his military service, Jim spent a few years working on a dairy ranch in Tulare, California before relocating to his permanent residence in Phoenix, Arizona. It was in Phoenix that he was a bartender and business owner, opening his own bar with business partner and best friend, Jim White.
Although Phoenix was where Jim resided in the winter months, he considered his home and refuge, especially in the summers, to be in Strawberry, Arizona. This is where he considered to be home and where his heart was.
Jim is survived by Larry Smith and Darcy White, who were like sons to him. Other survivors include his sister, Sandy Wight; his niece, Misha Miller and family; his nephew, Shane Wight and family; and many cousins and close friends.
The family would like to thank all of Jim’s family and friends for their support and assistance during this time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
