On August 7, 2021, James B. Nelson, beloved husband, son, brother, father and grandfather, left the confines of his earthly body to cross into glory. He leaves behind his wife, Beverly Nelson, 4 children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Though he is gone his legacy persists. He was part of the 173rd Airborne in Vietnam. A Ranger, a demolitions expert, tunnel rat and Staff Sergeant among other things. He was an entrepreneur and in 1993, he started Wapiti Paint Company in Payson, Az. He was a craftsman and Jack of all trades. He was an artisan on many levels and loved working with his hands. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, exploring, grilling and cooking. Crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and having a crab boil was an enjoyable way for him to spend the day. Pumpkin rolls were his favorite thing to make for everyone at Christmas.
His favorite times were spent with his wife reading their Bible, and enjoying his kids and grandkids. He had a love for his family both near and far. His generous heart and courageous spirit won’t easily be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. He would’ve wanted that.
Memorial service will be held on September 18th at 10:00 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, AZ 85541.
