USAF Major (ret) James T. Cronk, 80, of Glendale, AZ, passed away on June 11, 2023. He was born in Syracuse, NY and served in the United States Air Force for 21 years. James was a humble Bad ASS! He flew two tours in Vietnam as an F-4 Phantom Pilot. He retired from the USAF in 1985 and became a high school teacher. He taught at South Mountain High School, in the Phoenix Union High School District. He started and coached the first girls’ soccer team at SMHS. Once retired from teaching, Major Cronk volunteered at the VA hospital and served as Commander of The Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 20. As Commander at the DAV, he served on the ritual team for the National Memorial Cemetery for 10 years. In 2013, he was inducted into the Arizona Veteran’s Hall of Fame. He was appointed by Governor Jan Brewer to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Retirement Board. Continuing in service, he also served on the Board of Director's for Credit Union West for many years. He was mischievous and a jokester. He was sneaky, silly, caring, compassionate, and a fierce protector. He loved his family more than anything. He lived his life in service for the country, for his family, and for the community. Soccer became an important part of his life. He coached both kids and refereed many others. Golf was his mistress! James was a devoted husband to Jennifer Cronk for 57 years and a loving father to his son, Chris (Leslie) Cronk, and daughter, Marcia (Philip) Johnson. He was also a proud grandfather to five grandchildren: Cody/Maddie, Bryce, Camille, Mark, and Emma. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’ memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 or the Alzheimer’s Association.
