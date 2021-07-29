James (Jamie) was born 10-05-1953 and passed away 6-14-2021 unexpectedly due to health issues.
Jamie was the most kind hearted, generous man. He had that special twinkle in his eye. He served in the Army from 5-12-1975 to 9-27-1980. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post 69 for over 20 years. Jamie was a fabulous cook and volunteered to cook for the Legion many, many times. Always cooked for the Legion Riders.
Jamie also served on the Executive Board at the Legion Post #69 here in Payson.
He worked for the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration for over 30 years. Drove to Phoenix every day for over 20 years for his job.
Had many fun times in Rocky Point. He was a wonderful friend and a loving father to his daughter Shauna. We will miss his smile and laughter so very much.
He is survived by his two sisters, Betty (of California) and Nancy (of Texas); his step-daughter Lacey (Lance) in Texas; also two granddaughters; and his loving , wonderful daughter Shauna here in Payson. Love you Dad!
Celebration of life will be at the American Legion Post 69 in Payson on Hwy. 260 August 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. It will be a pot luck.
