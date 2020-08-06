Frank Wilson passed away on July 28, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society Prescott Village in Arizona. Frank’s wife of 77 years, Mary Wyleese Knauss Wilson was at his side.
Frank was born in LaMard Township, Wayne County, Illinois to Roy L. Wilson and Mary Blanche Barr Wilson.
Frank and Wyleese were married in Arkansas while he was on a 1-day leave from the Marines. After Frank’s service to his country, they moved to Illinois where he began working at Airtex and they started their family. In 1958 they moved to Arizona where Frank worked for Motorola until his retirement. While living in Arizona, Frank has resided in Scottsdale, Payson, and Prescott. He enjoyed woodworking and left family members with pieces he built that they will treasure always.
Frank is survived by his wife Wyleese, and his children: Paula Kinsey and her husband Bob, James (Jim) Franklin Wilson Jr. and his wife Cherie, and Pamela Nordick and her husband Gene. Frank is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Roy, Lowell and Tommy.
A small graveside family gathering will take place at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale. No other services are planned at this time due to Covid-19.
The family suggests a donation to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!