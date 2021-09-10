James (Jim) Joseph Dalgleish, 82, of Scottsdale passed away on September 4, 2021. Jim is survived by his daughter Stacey Dalgleish Fentress, son-in-law Travis Fentress, son Ken Dalgleish, daughter-in-law Patricia Ann Dalgleish, granddaughter Taylor Lauren Fentress, grandson Tyler Logan Fentress, granddaughter Kylie Paige Dalgleish, brother Robert Dalgleish, sister-in-law Sandy Dalgleish, sister Arlene Lively and brother-in-law Terry Lively. Jim is preceded by his wife Rondee Maxwell Dalgleish and his granddaughter Joelle Morgan Dalgleish.
Jim was born in Bisbee, Arizona on August 4, 1939, and lived in Arizona most of his life. He graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1957. Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964.
After his service commitment, Jim started his career at Honeywell (Allied-Signal), where he spent 27 years primarily in the Phoenix area. After Allied-Signal he moved to the Payson area, where he worked at the Payson Country Club for 20 years.
Jim was a social individual who loved to tell stories and provide a sense of community where he worked and lived. He maintained a passion for the game of golf throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Jim’s name. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymur-phyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!