James Joseph Duffy passed away peacefully at the age of 87, with family by his side, on April 26, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.
Jim was born on June 11, 1934 in New York City to Joseph and Mary Katherine Duffy. He is survived by his 4 sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jim was proud to serve as a US Marine Veteran in the Korean War. He was a Marine Corporal with his military specialty being in Antiaircraft Artillery and Reconnaissance. He was also an MP in Miami, FL and received a Certificate of Good Conduct for his time served in the Marines as well as an Honorable Discharge.
He later moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where he worked for many years as an electrician in the Valley. After relocating to Payson from Scottsdale, he served as a member of The Honor Guard as well as the First Response Search and Rescue Team. He was always willing to lend a hand and volunteered whenever and wherever he was needed.
He lived an active lifestyle over the years, which included traveling, running, hiking, biking and climbing. He visited many places throughout the western US and hiked the Grand Canyon several times. He also participated in various marathons. From the ages of 80 to 86 he participated yearly in Pat’s Run with his family which he was especially proud of.
James really enjoyed most of all, sitting with family and friends while sharing stories of the many adventures he experienced during his lifetime. He loved to socialize, meet new people and to just simply spend his time in the company of others over a cup of coffee. He found joy in the simple things in life. His caring spirit and smile will truly be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Common Grounds Coffee House on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4pm. It will be a casual gathering of friends dropping by to share their stories of Jim over a cup of coffee and light refreshments. Just as he requested at a place he loved to be.
Common Grounds is located at 219 S Colcord Rd, Payson, AZ 85541
