James Lee (Jim) Berrier, 73, of Payson, AZ, passed away peacefully on July 14th at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, AZ. Funeral Mass will be held at The Church of the Holy Nativity in Payson, AZ on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 2 p.m. Immediately following the Funeral Mass, Interment with Honor Guard will be at Holy Nativity.
Jim was born in Minneapolis, MN, January 21, 1947. He moved with his family to Tempe, AZ in 1950. He graduated from Cortez High School in Phoenix and received his degree from U of A. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and retired as Captain in 1989.
He was an NRA member and Instructor, as well as an avid “Target Shooter”. He loved his family and friends and was a voracious reader, enthusiastic harmonica player, reluctant card player, and was eager to bend the ear of anyone who would listen.
He married his wife, Pon (Chaiganm) of 50 years in Thabo, Thailand in 1969. He is survived by his wife Pon, and his son Jimmy (Julie) Berrier of Owasso, OK, and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving are his brother Jack (Ogi) Berrier, Phoenix, and sister Jane Jundt, and sister of the heart, Marcia Mickle, Tempe. He was preceded in death by his parents L.D. (Gene) and Audrey Berrier, and his sister Jeanette Anglin.
He will be greatly missed by his family and all his friends.
In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family would like to request donations to any of the following of his favorite charities: St. Jude’s, The Salvation Army, Tunnels to Towers, Wounded Warrior Project, ASPCA, Holy Nativity Church, or St. Philips Church both in Payson.
