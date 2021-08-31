Janae M. Bramble passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash east of Payson. Janae lived the gospel of Jesus Christ every day in every word and deed. A baptized member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a true Christian in every sense of the word, she served others with a passion and never failed to greet you with a hug and the most beautiful smile you’ve ever seen. Janae was a super mama who truly put everyone else before herself. She was the most selfless person you could ever meet and made everyone she met feel special.
Janae was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, creative artist, and a truly skilled and caring dental hygienist. She loved health, fitness, and adventure with her family. An avid motorcyclist, scuba diver, kayaker, snowboarder, and outdoorswoman, she lived life full throttle, serving and traveling as much as possible and loved to smile and laugh. She packed more fun and love into her 43 young years than most folks do in a full lifetime.
She leaves behind her soulmate Danny and her three wonderful and amazing kiddos McKenna, Brianna, and Wesley as well as one huge loving extended family. She was truly an angel walking this earth and we can’t wait to meet up with her again. We miss you Mama, this is only a pause, we will see you soon!
A celebration of life was held on August 28 for all that knew and loved her.
