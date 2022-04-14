Jane Marie Battersby, 86, of Scottsdale, passed away on April 7, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by her family.
Jane was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Eugene Shaw Warner and Dorothy Jane (Knox). She studied drafting and design at technical school and used these skills her entire life to fill the family home with her artwork. In addition she quilted, created scrapbooks, and loved to play the piano.
She married Daun Michael Battersby in Erie in 1955 and they moved to Chicago so he could attend Chiropractic College. With her natural intelligence, she learned the material which he was studying as well as he did; she always said she should have been a Chiropractor herself.
They moved to Phoenix in 1959 and raised their four boys. She was active in many different organizations, including volunteering at the Desert Botanical Garden. She had many pastimes, including cooking, and had many lifelong friends.
After Daun passed away in 2003, Jane lived for many years at their home in Payson.
Survivors include sons: Michael Daun Battersby and wife, Jann, of Adrian, MI; David Newton Battersby and wife, Susanna, of Phoenix, AZ; Burl Eugene Battersby and wife, Susan, of Tacoma, WA; and 6 grandchildren.
No services will be held, but a celebration of life event will be held on the Mogollon Rim at a later date.
