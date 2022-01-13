Janet “Jan” Schmalzer nee Jashon was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. This magnificent woman departed this world on January 2, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born to Helen Szjakowski in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 16, 1941. Janet’s joyous spirit illuminated those around her, always leaving an impact on those she connected with. Her immense kindness and compassion were matched only by her sense of humor and zest for life.
Janet was an active member of the St. Philip’s Church in Arizona and their Fidelity group. Her interests were vast – including tennis, baking, reading, and gardening. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Janet, such as mahjong with her beloved friends, chair yoga, and her morning walks around the lake. Janet was full of energy and found bliss in all of her activities. Her laughter and smile alone were enough to light up a room. Janet also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen. She knew well that food was a means to gather friends and family to forge bonds and create lasting memories.
Her two dear husbands precede Janet's death, most recently Alvin Schmalzer, to whom she was married for 20 years, as well as Walter Klinnert, to whom she was married for 25 years. Janet is also preceded in death by her parents and half-brothers Daniel and David Dietrich. She is survived by half-siblings, Barbara and Paul Dietrich. Janet is also survived by her stepchildren and their spouses, Andrea and her husband Jake Nighswander and Michael Schmalzer and wife Sarah. Her adored grandchildren, Sarai, Finnegan, Liliana, Markus, and Owen, also survive her. Lastly, she is survived by other family members in the Szyjakowski, Schmalzer, and Klinnert families. The many lives she has touched will miss her dearly.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 AM AZ time, with a rosary being read prior at 9:30 AM AZ time on January 17, 2022, at the St. Philip’s Church, located in Payson, Arizona.
