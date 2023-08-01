Janet Kathleen (Hicks) Hold, aged 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 29, 2023, in Star Valley, Arizona sweetly holding her husband, Pete’s hand. Janet was a person of exceptional beauty, both inwardly and outwardly, who cherished her life, her family, and her friends. She was born on January 27, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to John H Hicks and Francis C (Hodson) Hicks. At the age of 5, she relocated with her family to Tucson, AZ, and later settled in Phoenix, AZ, where they established their specialty foods business, Jan’s Foods. Janet attended West High School from 1953 to 1956, followed by her enrollment at Phoenix College from 1956 to 1958. She actively participated in the Kappa Delta Nu Sorority during her college years as well as kept in touch through many events and gatherings with the group thorough-out the years. At the age of 14, she met her beloved husband, Pete A Hold, and they exchanged vows on September 4, 1957, in Phoenix, AZ. Together, they raised three children: Denise, David, and Richard. Janet was also a proud grandmother to five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Throughout their 66 years of marriage, Janet and Pete resided in El Paso, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Williams, AZ, and Payson, AZ, before finally settling in Star Valley, AZ, where they spent the last 33 years of their lives. Janet was a talented artist, specializing in creating breath-taking oil paintings inspired by the Southwest and love of animals. Her artwork adorned numerous businesses and galleries across Arizona. Additionally, she co-owned Hold Communications with her husband until their retirement, after which they sold the business. Janet and Pete had a shared passion for classic cars and enjoyed traveling with their friends from the classic car club, Zonies. They embarked on memorable journeys, exploring different cities throughout the United States in the classic cars they owned. Janet is survived by her loving husband, Pete A Hold, their children Denise S. (Hold) Whinery (Ray), David A Hold, and Richard T. Hold (Julie). She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Erik Whinery (Kelcee), Celina (Hold) Doke (Frazer), Makenna Hold, Skylar Whinery, Hayden Hold, her great-grandchildren Krew and Lennon Whinery and her brother John Hicks. Their family dog, Zona, will also miss and mourn her loss. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Francis Hicks, and her sister, Dolores (Hicks) Allman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!