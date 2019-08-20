Janet Marie Longbotham was born on October 21, 1959, to George and Betty Wittaker in Deckerville, Michigan. She was the youngest of eight children.
Working as a road construction flagger throughout the West eventually brought Janet to the Payson area. When she came over the hill into Payson, she knew this is where she wanted to live and settle down. She met lots of her women friends doing manicures and pedicures for them. She met her husband, Joe Longbotham, while working as a night manager and throwing pizzas in the air at the Pizza Factory.
Janet was a student of the Bible. She was also a very active member and greeter at Mountain Bible Church helping many other women in their walk with Christ.
Janet’s artistic abilities and her attention to detail helped greatly in developing her skills as an accomplished photographer and oil painter of flowers, particularly irises and roses. Janet was fond of saying, “My garden is my sanctuary.”
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Joe—her dear brother, Bill—her sisters, Hazel and Debbie—as well as many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Wittaker—her step-mom, Eileen—and her half-brother.
Janet passed away peacefully in her home near her garden in Round Valley on August 6, 2019, at the age of 59, with her husband and her friends by her side.
Janet was dearly loved. She and her smile will be greatly missed by her family and her friends in many, many ways.
May God always bless the memory of Janet Longbotham.
Rest in peace, Janet.
(A celebration of life will be held at Mountain Bible Church this Saturday, August 24, at 11 am.)
