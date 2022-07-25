Janet Zilisch, born Janet Gayle Suckow in Pontiac, MI on August 27, 1943 passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Janet was a resident of Payson, AZ since 2002. Janet married John Zilisch and shared 58 years of marriage. She was a loving mother to her two daughters, Kimberly Spencer (Dan) of Chandler, AZ and Theresa Hirstein (Gregg) of Lowell, Indiana. She was a wonderful grandmother to three Hirstein boys, John, AJ, and Daniel. Janet was also loved by her three additional grandchildren, Matt (Jessica) Spencer, Alex (Russ) Ross, and Danielle (Pat) Ventura. Janet grew up in Oxford, Michigan, just outside of Pontiac. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in Nutritional Science from University of Wisconsin – Stout. After marrying her soulmate on April 4, 1964, John and Janet joined the Peace Corps and served in Chile, South America. John and Janet hence began their love of traveling and living in many different states and countries throughout their 58 years together. Janet will be remembered for her love of cooking, reading, visiting her grandchildren, and her love of entertaining. A memorial service is planned for August 28th at 1:30pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Payson with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Payson Helping Payson, P.O. Box 231, Payson, AZ 85541.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!