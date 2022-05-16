On May 9, 2022, Janice Moores entered Heaven’s gates. Her high school sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Jerry, was by her side. Jan was born on March 29, 1942, in Southern California to Bill and June Duncan. As a child, Jan loved the ocean, family car rides, and trips to Tasty Freeze. She often spoke fondly of swimming at the local public pool (she called it “the plunge”), leading her high school marching band as the majorette, helping her mom in the garden, and spending time with her brother, Chuck.
Jan was a devoted and loving mother to her four children, and a grandmother of ten. In 1983, Jan and Jerry moved to Payson, Arizona, to begin a new adventure with their young family. They opened a restaurant called The Lunch Box with Jan’s brother, Chuck. She also worked for more than 20 years in the cafeterias at Julia Randall Elementary School, Frontier Elementary School, and Rim Country Middle School. Jan fell in love with the beautiful Rim Country; spring was her favorite time of the year. She loved being outside and spending hours working in her beautiful garden.
Not only was Jan a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, she was a creative and talented artist. She could make something out of what seemed to others to be nothing. She was always excited to decorate, celebrate, and put a fun and creative twist on all that she did.
Although there is a deep sadness for those she left behind, she is reunited with her parents, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jan is survived by her husband, Jerry; sisters Geine, Kathy, and Cyndi; children Sheri, Todd, Trent, and Shana; and 10 beautiful grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on May 19, 2022, at Mountain Meadow Memorial Park at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Moores residence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!