It is with great sadness the family of Janice Lee (Ekedahl) Short report her death. She had a six-month journey with cancer and died on August 19, 2020 at the Payson Care Center, Payson, AZ.
Jan was born in Rockford, IL March 4, 1951, to George and Verna Ekedahl. She graduated from Rockford East High School in 1969. Jan worked as a dental assistant and a bookkeeper, working at Payson Concrete and Materials for the last 21 years. Jan loved her work, enjoyed taking road trips and was fond of reading. Jan was an organized person, quiet, and well-loved by her friends and family.
Janice has two sisters, Connie Fosberg, Rockford, IL, and Nancy Hagen (Andrew) Delaﬁeld, WI.; and two brothers, Jim Ekedahl (Denise) Hernando, FL, and John Ekedahl (Renee) Rockford, IL. She was married to John Lee 1972 to 1977 and to Robert Short (deceased) 1979 to1982.
Messinger Payson Funeral Home made arrangements for her cremation. The family will have a private memorial service to scatter her ashes on a lake in Wisconsin.
Donations may be made to “Friends of Payson Library”, 328 N. McLane Road, Payson, AZ.
