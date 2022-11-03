Jay Dean FitzGibbons “Jaybird” 64, of Christopher Creek passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 27 at his home. Jay is survived by his daughter, Lindsey FitzGibbons (Matthew Mobley); two grandsons, Bradley Michjah Carducci and Derek Tully; one sister, Kathleen Moritz (Dave); along with many lifelong friends and brothers (from other mothers).
Jay, a resident of the Payson area since 1972 is well known throughout our area, known to many as Jay the Woodcutter. Jay was a master with a chainsaw, known for his incredible precision when falling a tree and also for his artistic talents with the same chainsaw turning a tree into a “JayBear” (One is at Landmark and one at Creekside). Also know for many beautiful stone creations throughout Rim Country, Jays Patios, Stairs, fireplaces and many other creations are all works of art and most made from his beloved Rim Slate that he harvested himself. Jay was indeed a man of the woods and to the woods we will return him.
Jay will be joining his son, Jayson Michjah FitzGibbons and his mother, Ellen McCoy on the other side of the rainbow. Fly Jaybird fly.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 South Westerly Rd, Payson, AZ 85541. A Celebration of life will follow at Creekside Tavern, 1520 E Christopher Creek Loop at approximately 1:00 pm
