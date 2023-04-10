Jean Landis Smith passed away peacefully at home in Payson, AZ, the afternoon of December 11, 2022, at the age of 96 years, 5 months. She was born Harriet Jean Landis on July 11, 1926 in Bridgeport, Nebraska to farmers Isaac and Nell Landis. Two years later she was joined by brother Bill. In 1930 the family moved to Phoenix, and lived for a time in the shadow of Tovrea Castle where Isaac was fore-man of the feedlot, before purchasing a small farm on McDowell Road. Jean graduated from Creighton Elementary, skipping a grade, and was in the first graduating class at North Phoenix High School in 1943. She then went to Phoenix College at 17 and soon struck up a friendship with another 17-year-old freshman by the name of Glenn Smith, who had also skipped a grade. While he was in the Army, they courted through frequent correspondence. Jean earned her A.A. and then enrolled in what became ASU, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1947. She went on to Stanford University and received a certificate in Physical Therapy. She and Glenn were married in 1948, and enjoyed nearly 55 years together before he died in 2003. After Glenn graduated from the UofA (setting up a good natured rivalry of half a century), they moved to Phoenix. Jean worked as a physical therapist until 1951 when she became a full-time mother extraordinaire, nurturing a family that grew to include five children (whom she always called “You kids”): Richard (Pamela), Roger (Teresa Kelleher), Paul (Debbie), Donald (Julie Ferdon), and Janet (Scott Nossek); four-teen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. In 1953 they moved to a new home on Keim Drive, then surrounded by cotton fields and pastures. They joined the Church of the Beatitudes, the PTA, and the Maryland Men’s Club (Glenn coached the baseball teams and Jean ran the Snack Bar). They took family vacations first in Oak Creek Canyon and later in Greer, where in 1983 they built a cabin, which Jean continued to visit until her 91st birthday. After forty-five years on Keim Drive they moved to Payson. After Glenn’s death, Jean helped design a new home which she moved into at age 81, in the forest and next door to Janet and Scott and grandchildren, where she lived until the end of her life. Her door was always open, her cellphone always on, her table spread abundantly, and her heart always over- flowing with love, generosity and good humor. Friends and Family are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m., at Church of the Beatitudes, United Church of Christ, 555 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. While she loved flowers (especially sweet peas), she would have loved it even more to see donations in her memory to either The Nature Conservancy, Arizona Chapter, 1510 E Fort Lowell, Tucson, AZ 85719, or the Payson Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, 425 N Beeline Highway, Payson, AZ 85541. As she was a dedicated practitioner of recycling well ahead of her time, her cremains will be mingled with Glenn’s and recycled back to nature in a favorite location.
