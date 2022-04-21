Jean Renick, 91, of Payson passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2022, surrounded by family. Although her family deeply mourns her loss, her last desire was to be reunited with her husband, Perk, who preceded her in death in 2007.
Jean was born November 8th, 1930, in Shawnee, Oklahoma to parents, Margie and Elzie Williams. An “Okie” through and through, Jean frequently reminisced with friends and family the joys of her childhood spent on her family farm. She was a child of the Great Depression, but she always said she never felt want and had a loving, joyful upbringing. She married Bill Jackson in 1948 and together they had four children: Terry, Billie, Diana, and Shelly. The family traveled broadly in the Western United States for Bill’s job as a carpenter – something Jean loved as she was introduced to new people and places. The family eventually put roots down in Tempe, Arizona, where she began a career in real estate and continued to raise her family.
In 1975, Jean met and married Perk Renick, the love of her life. They, together with Shelly, made a life in Jake’s Corner, Arizona. Her family fondly remembers the many years in Jake’s Corner as Jean and Perk’s home was always filled with laughter, great food, music and many a card game. Jean loved Country music and could often be heard singing and playing her favorite Country tunes on her piano. She had a green thumb and loved roses, her garden and her many fruit trees. She was hardly ever without a dog and her love for animals was passed onto her children and grandchildren.
In Payson, she was active in many activities including softball, basketball and for many, many years the women’s bowling league where she made life-long friends. She attended church at Tonto Basin Bible Church where she often brought her famous rolls to the Sunday potluck. Jean loved the basin and took drives along country roads to enjoy the high desert vistas. She shared herself through food, and was known for her dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, peanut brittle, and canned goods.
Jean is survived by children, Terry Jackson (Terry E.), Billie Moore, Diana Fitz and Shelly Thompson (Greg) and her grandchildren: Dana Bloch (Ethan), Anna Jackson (Keaton), Amber Moore Johnson (Lee), Filaree Moore, Travis Fitz (Amanda), Dustin Fitz (Nichole), Logan Fitz, Denee Thompson Stammis (Phil) and Shana Thompson Simpson (Clay), twelve great-grandchildren, and longtime partner in crime, Connie Brown of Punkin Center. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Perk Renick, and grandson, Michael John Fitz, dear friend Stella McDaniel, and son-in-law Bill Moore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tonto Basin Bible Church or the animal shelter of your choice.
A graveside service will be held at Tonto Basin Cemetery at 11 AM on May 3rd; reception to follow at 157 West Buckshot Lane, Tonto Basin – all are welcome.
