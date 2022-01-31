Jeannine (Jeannie) Marie Melton was born September 6, 1948, in Boise, Idaho to Anna and Jack Melton, who were overjoyed to receive her and her twin brother, Scott Reith Melton into their family.
The family later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where Jeannie grew up. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1967.
Jeannie lived in Salt Lake City most of her early adulthood. She always had dogs that she loved and cared for, she played the piano, and ran a daycare out of her home. Jeannie had a rich spiritual life; she loved with her whole heart and had an infectious laugh. Jeannie’s son Josh was born in February 1977. She and Josh were always close and loved each other dearly.
Jeannie and Josh moved to Phoenix, Arizona in the mid 1990’s where she continued her career in childcare and helped care for her mother, Anna Melton. They later moved to Payson, Arizona where she was living at the time of her death.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack H. Melton and Anna Ilene Melton. She is survived by her son Josh Melton, her brother Jack (Dee), her twin brother Scott (Gaynell) and her sister Christine; as well as by loving nieces and nephews, many good friends and her very special dogs Tinker Bell, Leia and Sadie.
Jeannie was a devout Christian with a great love for her Savior. She truly lived her beliefs, she shared love and kindness to everyone she knew and will be profoundly missed by her loving family and friends.
Jeannie passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022. A memorial service will be held in June 2022 in Vancouver, Washington where the family will gather to honor her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!