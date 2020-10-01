Jerry Leora Sanders of Tonto Basin, AZ passed away on September 23, 2020 at age 76. Jerry is preceded in death by her parents, Mrytle Haught Branstetter and Normand Winters. She leaves behind daughters Tammy Kelly and Terry Lincoln, sons Wesley Sanders and David Sanders, 5 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Jerry was born in Miami, AZ hospital. She spent her early childhood on the Haught Ranch under the Mogollon Rim. Jerry’s adolescent years were in Payson, AZ. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was well known for her cooking (especially her pies). Jerry’s hobbies included gardening, holiday cooking, crocheting, cross stitch, and family history.
