Jerry Leora Sanders

Jerry Leora Sanders of Tonto Basin, AZ passed away on September 23, 2020 at age 76. Jerry is preceded in death by her parents, Mrytle Haught Branstetter and Normand Winters. She leaves behind daughters Tammy Kelly and Terry Lincoln, sons Wesley Sanders and David Sanders, 5 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Jerry was born in Miami, AZ hospital. She spent her early childhood on the Haught Ranch under the Mogollon Rim. Jerry’s adolescent years were in Payson, AZ. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was well known for her cooking (especially her pies). Jerry’s hobbies included gardening, holiday cooking, crocheting, cross stitch, and family history.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.