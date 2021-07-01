Jesse Porter Jr. passed away after a brief illness on June 7, 2021. He was born in Phoenix on October 16, 1964 to Frances and Jesse Porter Sr.
Jesse loved fishing, camping, BBQing, and playing games.
A loving son, brother, dad, and friend. Jesse is survived by his parents, Jesse Sr. and Frances; sister Vonda and Terry Lux; daughter Christina Ritter; son Jason Porter; nieces and nephews Kaylene and Kyle Wortman, Marlisa Lux, Kyle Lux; grandchildren Jayna, Sonja, and Xander.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date for family members.
