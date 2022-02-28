Jesse R. Porter Sr.

Jesse Porter Sr. passed away unexpectedly February 9, 2022. He was born in Illinois August 11, 1938 to James Burl Porter and Lela Viola Porter.

Jesse loved hunting. fishing, the outdoors, playing games and being with his family.

A loving father, grandpa and great grandpa. He was loved by everyone that knew him. He will be truly missed by everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Frances Porter, daughter Vonda (Terry) Lux, grandkids Kaylene (Kyle) Wortman, Marlisa Lux, Kyle Lux, Christina Ritter, Jason Porter and many great grandkids.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.