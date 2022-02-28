Jesse R. Porter Sr. (1938-2022) Feb 28, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jesse Porter Sr. passed away unexpectedly February 9, 2022. He was born in Illinois August 11, 1938 to James Burl Porter and Lela Viola Porter.Jesse loved hunting. fishing, the outdoors, playing games and being with his family.A loving father, grandpa and great grandpa. He was loved by everyone that knew him. He will be truly missed by everyone.He is survived by his wife of 59 years Frances Porter, daughter Vonda (Terry) Lux, grandkids Kaylene (Kyle) Wortman, Marlisa Lux, Kyle Lux, Christina Ritter, Jason Porter and many great grandkids.There will be a celebration of life at a later date. 