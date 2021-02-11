The Eskew family is saddened to announce the passing of Jim Eskew, 78, of Payson, Az, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 20, 2021. Jim was born to Elizabeth and Jim Eskew and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He attended University of Gainesville in Florida and played monster back position for the Gators but never finished with them due to an accident. It was there he met his wife Claudia of 58 years. While working at a jobsite bricklaying, his scaffolding got overloaded and he fell from a 5-story building flat on his back at the age of 19. Before this happened he won Mr. Florida in Bodybuilding which helped attribute to his survival of such a massive trauma that kept him in a back brace for a year. Ultimately, it was not his time and always gave credit to his Savior for every event in his life and the reason for overcoming.
Jim retired from Gila County Sheriffs Office as their Jail Commander of 20 years. He was a friend to many and any he would meet. He treated everyone with respect and kindness and was always willing to give an ear and his wisdom and encouragement to those who needed it. He had a heart with God’s spirit and loved others as best as he knew and that spirit lives on his children and grandchildren. There will never be another like him and his family greatly misses him.
Jim and Claudia were married 58 years and raised 4 children in Florida, Phoenix and Payson. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather. Rarely thinking of himself, he always put the concern for his family above his own. He loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids. He earned everyone’s respect from his selfless, caring, giving ways providing for his family at all times. We saw the face of Christ in his self-sacrificing care of our mother and the rest of our family, even when his own health and strength was failing. He never complained but took everything in great stride, trusting God’s plan for his life, whatever that may be. He never failed us as children, or adults; often relying on him for wisdom and direction in our lives. He was an excellent leader and the best example of what a man should be today: hard working, kind, diligent, faithful, loving, honest, exemplary in all his actions and beyond patient. He was loved and respected by so many people but most of all his family.
Jim leaves behind his beloved wife Claudia, his son James, daughters Terry, Lori and Elizabeth, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and one on the way, and his brother Bill Eskew. We love you to the moon and back Papa, thank you for being our Dad!
“Most assuredly I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has ever-lasting life, and shall not come into judgement, but has passed from death into life” John 5:24
Memorial to be held April 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Messinger Funeral Home.
