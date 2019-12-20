Jim Serfling got to go home to heaven on December 4, 2019, just three weeks after Phyllis, his wife of 62 years did. Jim was born to Byron and Edna Serfling on March 22, 1937 in North Bend, Oregon and grew up in Gardiner, Oregon. He loved to waterski, and even did some trick skiing with his brother, John.
Jim was pursuing a degree in education at the University of Oregon, where he met the love of his life, Phyllis. They were married in 1957, and he graduated in 1958. Jim taught Junior High in Springfield, Oregon until 1964, when he received his Master’s degree from U of O and then he and Phyllis packed up their three children and went to Brazil to help start The American School of Brasilia. There Jim was the school Administrator as well as teaching fifth and sixth grades, and then also seventh and eighth grades.
After two years in Brazil they were ready for a change and thought they would try Alaska for two years. Jim became an elementary school principal and two years turned into 21 as he found that he really enjoyed living in Alaska with all its opportunities for hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, and even waterskiing.
Jim was a committed Christian. He was a Gideon, helping to place Bibles in hotel rooms and into the hands of many people, and was very active in church. He was one of the founding members of Berean Bible Fellowship, which became Baxter Road Bible Church.
Jim retired from the Anchorage School District in 1987, but never quit teaching, he taught Bible studies, AARP Safe Driving courses, and countless people to waterski. He and Phyllis never lost their sense of adventure and did mission trips to the Yukon River, the Amazon Jungle, Hawaii and Mexico and just plain old traveling, going to 31 countries altogether.
In 1998 they bought a winter home in Arizona, and they began “snowbirding” spending their winters in Payson. They became members of Mountain Bible Church and Jim became active in Gideons again.
Jim was a devoted husband and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lynn Patterson; and his wife, Phyllis. He is survived by his brother John Serfling; daughter Krista Shelby and husband Tom; son Jim Serfling & wife Jenny; son Mark Serfling; grandsons Shaphan Serfling and Theodore Serfling; grandson Justin Shelby & wife Chelsea & their children, Annalyse, Salvatore, Siersha and Desmond; grandson Toben Shelby & wife Vanessa.
He would have appreciated donations to some of his favorite organizations; Gideon’s International (gideons.org); Wycliffe Bible Translators (wycliffe. org); Hisportic Christian Mission (hcm.org); Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska (alzalaska.org), or Arizona Care Hospice Foundation (azcarehospice.com).
A Memorial Service will be held at Mountain Bible Church in Payson on February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!