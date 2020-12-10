James Douglas “Jim” Stephenson (aka “Jimmy Rabbit”) crossed over in peace. Jim was a resident of Mead Ranch for many years and a colorful character in and around Tonto Village and Rim Country. A native of Phoenix, he was first introduced to this part of the country when his father built a cabin at Kohl’s Ranch in the mid-1950’s. Jim’s wanderlust took him to Kansas, Oregon, Montana, and Hawaii before he came almost full circle to the Tonto Village area. He lived his life simply, needing just the bare necessities of food, beer and tobacco to sustain him. At about age 20, he had the majority of his intestines removed, thus causing him dietary restrictions and ongoing discomfort. Later, this condition resulted in his being on disability.
After purchasing a lot at Mead Ranch directly from Marlin Mead, Jim built a little house there and lived unassumingly with several canine companions, the latest being the faithful dog Mya. From his front window he gazed out on the Rim’s Myrtle Point, a favorite hiking destination. While hiking, Jim collected a great number of unique rocks, fossils and arrowheads and then enjoyed being an informal teacher about Rim-area geology.
Jim was a gentle soul, beloved by his three brothers and four sisters, by 13 nieces and nephews, by several great-nieces and -nephews, and by children of the neighborhood. In fact, it was one of the latter who tagged him “Jimmy Rabbit” after visiting to see rabbits in cages. Jim always liked critters. As a teen he terrified his sisters with a pet monkey, which he acquired after owning a rattlesnake. At his place in Mead Ranch he raised chickens, using these birds in fund raisers called “chicken drop” to aid the local fire department. And Jim always had his dog.
Jim, a long-time bachelor, is remembered with love and laughs and sorely missed by his extended family, friends, and acquaintances. His landmark collection of hats—cowboy or animal pelts—will no longer be on display on his head at his favorite watering hole, nor will his year-round flip flops be seen. Jim’s family and friends held his 67th birthday party at the Double D on November 21, 2020. Jim called it both a celebration and a wake and was ready for the next step in his ongoing quest.
In remembrance of Jimmy Rabbit, please donate to the Humane Society of Central Arizona (Payson) at humanesocietycentralaz. org or 605 W. Wilson Ct., Payson, AZ 85541. Mentioning Jim’s name will direct funds to dog rescue, exclusively.
A private service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!