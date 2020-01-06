Joan “Joanne” Elizabeth Ferry Moon, 85. Born: August 3, 1934 Erie, PA, Passed: December 18, 2019, Chandler, AZ of congestive heart failure.
Joanne relocated to Phoenix, Arizona in 1950. Graduated from North High, received her AA Degree from MCC. She co-owned and operated A-Bar-A Plumbing as office manager with her ex-husband.
Joanne relocated to Payson, AZ in 1975, where she operated with her oldest son, a branch of the plumbing company. Joanne was a member of the BPW, Business and Professional Women, Payson Chapter. Over the years she held various positions with different companies. Relocated to Chandler, due to health issues to live with her daughter.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Allen Eugene Moon (Mesa, AZ), Survived by brother, Richard T. Ferry (Payson, AZ), Children: Thomas E. Moon (Terri), (Bullhead City, AZ), George S. Moon (Chandler, AZ), grandchildren: Aaron and Cheyenne, and Susan M. Moon Avery (Thomas “Scott”), (Chandler, AZ), grandchildren: Craig and Kyle.
No service or memorial will be held, per her wishes.
