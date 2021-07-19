Joan Massaro (Lance), 87, of Payson, AZ, formerly of Whitehouse Station, NJ, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
Born July 12, 1933 in Dover, NJ, she was the beloved wife of the late Frank Massaro and mother of the late John David “JD.”
She is survived by her son Paul Andrew “Andy” Massaro of Payson and daughter Gina Maria O’Leary (Massaro) of Bethlehem, PA, and grandchildren: David and Michael Massaro, and James, Daniel and Jacqueline O’Leary. She was predeceased by her brother, Douglas.
In her professional life she worked as a licensed beautician, bank teller, and the assistant to the tax assessor and the tax collector of Readington Township, NJ before retiring to Payson in 1994.
Joan was an avid baker who won first and second place multiple years at the Hunterdon County NJ Extension Bake-off and loved to oil paint.
A private burial ceremony was held with family in attendance. Arrangements were made by Messinger Payson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Central Arizona, 605 W Wilson Court, Payson, AZ 85541.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!