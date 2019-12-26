Joanne Alice Roalstad Jones, our faith filled “Wonder Woman” passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 17th, in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Her faith has taken her home! Joanne was talented, beautiful, courageous, confident, adventurous, happy, generous, and loved the Lord! Her legacy lives on in her family who adored her, and friends who knew and loved her.
Joanne was born to David Andrew and Bernice Witherspoon Roalstad on July 7, 1930 in Chicago Illinois. In 1933 Joanne’s brother David was born and the small family moved to Phoenix hoping to improve David Sr.’s health. In 1934 another brother, Walter was born and in January, 1937 their father David passed away leaving Bernice with three children under 7, and daughter Felicite due in February. Life was tough during the Depression but the family was tougher! They moved to Prescott and Bernice began working at the Forest Service. Being the eldest sibling, Joanne took on a lot of parenting responsibilities but also enjoyed an active, wonderful childhood in Prescott. In 1945 Bernice married William Koogler, a ranger at the Walnut Creek Ranger Station outside Prescott and Joanne gained a great stepfather and sister, Jane. Living in Prescott and Walnut Creek provided a perfect life for the family.
Joanne graduated from Prescott High School in 1948, enrolled in Arizona State College (ASU) and attended 1 year before meeting William (Bill) Jones, who returned to Prescott after 4 years in the Navy. They married April 22, 1950 and began a life of adventure! For the next 5 years they lived and worked in Prescott, Phoenix, California, and Parker Dam where they bought their first 10’ boat and homemade skis. They finally landed in Payson, where they stayed for the next 48 years. Their daughter Cynthia Diane was born in 1954.
Bill and Joanne considered Payson “God’s Country” and loved the community and countryside. Bill worked for APS and Joanne began working as the secretary to the Superintendent of Schools, eventually becoming the District Business Manager. She joined the Community United Presbyterian Church in 1962 and was an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and served on many committees. Her faith was the foundation for her life! She helped set up Payson’s first library, started the first Girl Scout troop, and was active in education. Joanne served two terms on the Payson School Board in the 1970’s. She chauffeured kids to high school football and basketball games all over Arizona and treated them to weekends of fun at Roosevelt Lake. In 1972 Joanne opened The Moppet Shop, selling quality children’s clothing and shoes. A second store was opened in Cottonwood a few years later. In 1989 she liquidated her inventory and retired. She and Bill continued camping, traveling, and boating all over the world. They were wonderful, active grandparents to Logan, Brianna, Connor, and McKenzie Lewis in Fountain Hills.
Bill and Joanne were married for 60 years until his death in 2010. Joanne continued living in Payson for 6 more years before moving to Fountain Hills to be near her daughter Cindy, son-in-law John Lewis, and family. Joanne was surrounded and loved by the Fountain View Village staff, Morningstar staff, Barb Paulson, and her family and friends for the past 4 years. It was an honor and a blessing for us all! She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernice Koogler, David Roalstad, Bill Koogler, her brother Walter Roalstad, and niece and nephews Christy Roalstad, Will Teigen, Orren Simmons, and Jed Parfrey. Joanne is survived by her daughter Cynthia (John) Lewis, grandchildren Logan, Jeffrie, Brianna, Connor, McKenzie, great-granddaughter Leighton Diane Lewis, brother David (Wendy) Roalstad, sister Felicite (Gene) Forest, sister Jane Teigen, and many nieces and nephews.
Joanne was an incredible woman and gift from God. She lived a long, fulfilled life of adventure, love, and faith. She is dearly missed but is rejoicing in heaven!
A celebration of her life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11th, 2020, at the Messinger Chapel in Payson, with a country lunch reception following the service. The address is 901 S. Westerly Rd.
Memorials or donations in her honor can be made to the Community Presbyterian Child Care Center (CPCLC) building fund, 800 W. Main Street, Payson, AZ 85541.
