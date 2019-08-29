Joe Hock passed away at his home in Strawberry with his wife, Jane, by his side.
Joe was born in Saginaw, Michigan to Leon and Wilma Hock. Joe traveled before he settled in Tempe, where he met his wife, Jane. In 1974 they moved to Strawberry and were married at the Tonto Natural Bridge and later had their daughter, Sarah.
During his 45 years there, he was with the Pine/Strawberry Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years until he retired as Captain. Joe was also a contractor and proud owner of CMS Deck Sanding, where he acquired many happy clients. He always told them “The best thing you can put on your deck is The Crew from CMS.”
In 2006, Joe joined Jane in the studio of Hock Crockery. There, he began creating pottery with Jane, as well as sculpting his much-loved rabbits. Joe will always be remembered for his many artistic talents, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and his loving soul.
Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane; daughter, Sarah; son-in-law, Jeremy; grandson, Alex; sisters, Nerita Flake and Sue Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Laraine Penman.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Joe in October. Date and location will be provided at a later date.
