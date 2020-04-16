John Bittner passed away in his home in Prescott, AZ on April 6 at the age of 79.
He was Dad, John, Juan, Uncle John, Johnny Fudge, the goat and llama guy, but most importantly PAPA.
He was a father, a husband, a brother, an uncle, a brother-in-law, a father-in-law, a son, a friend, a goat cheese and fudge craftsman, an ice cream cake artisan, and he found joy in puzzles and playing checkers, especially with his grandchildren. He was a master joke teller and the world’s most extraordinary Papa that there ever was.
John Frances Bittner was born in Rochester, NY on December 21, 1940 to Helen Welch Bittner and John Bittner. He attended primary school and high school in Rochester (where he rode the same bus as his future wife) and attended Ricker College in Houlton, Maine. He married Joyce Smith Bittner in 1965 and after their children, Craig, Danielle, Erin and Sean were born, John and Joyce made the pilgrimage to Scottsdale, where they would begin a wonderful life and story in the great state of Arizona.
John worked for McCulloch Properties in Fountain Hills in the early 1970’s, and then was an executive for Sun Valley Waterbeds for the better part of two decades. He “retired” early, but was active in Joyce’s Arizona Insights company, consulting for companies, and busy with a real estate license and business.
His life’s calling would come to fruition in the town of Strawberry, where he and Joyce bought property, built a home, and a farm with llamas and milk goats. The Ranch at Fossil Creek and Fossil Creek Creamery would become an outstanding fixture in Rim Country over the course of 20 years. People from literally all over the world experienced John’s beloved goats (all with special names), his kindness in teaching and connecting children to nature and farm culture, and his prowess in creating delicious cheeses and fudge. He supported Rim Country causes, employed many local students and residents, and touched the lives of many more. He was always willing to stop what he was doing to share the significance of farmwork, the animals, and the quality of his craft. He cared about people, loved to talk to them, anyone really, just as long as he could make them laugh. For years his phone rung with the “baaaa, baaaaa” of a bleating goat, and he always had many a joke at the ready. Just days before his death, a nurse told him of the wonderful goat farm she had visited in Strawberry so many times, and of course, so she was thrilled to know it had been his. And surely, he was thrilled to share a funny anecdote, or three.
John was sensitive and loving. Honest and kind. He was present, and involved, a positive force who always looked at the bright side. And though he left way too soon, while he was with us, he devoted his life to his family. He is survived by his wife Joyce; his son Craig and wife Kristi and twin grandchildren Parker and Jordyn (age 19) in Santa Barbara, CA; his daughter Danielle and husband Barry and children Jeremy (age 18) and Madison (age 14) in Pleasanton, CA; his son Erin and wife Cherryl and children Jack (age 15), Kate (age 13), and Ethan (age 12) in Frisco, TX; and his son Sean and wife Jennifer and children Adam (age 16), Brianna (age 13), and Luke (age 12) in Dana Point, CA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his two brothers Joseph and George in upstate NY, and their families. He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Mary. He loved his big family. He lived to watch his grandkids do all the things that they loved and made each one of them feel as if none could be better. He was always so proud of his family and let everyone know it— he left each and every one knowing just how great his love was for them. He wasn’t afraid to cry and love deeply, but it is laughter that’s filling Heaven now that he’s there telling silly jokes. We love you Dad…We love you Papa…We love you John.
The family kindly requests no flowers, cards are welcome. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation was near and dear to John’s heart since his grandson Jeremy was diagnosed as a 13 year old. Memorial donations can be made at JDRF. org/donate. A memorial service is planned for a future date, yet to be determined.
