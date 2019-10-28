John Focht passed from this earth on Oct. 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Maureen, daughters Christina Lytle, Judy Focht, sons John and Jim Focht, and grandson Peter Focht.
John spent his career in the insurance industry, spending his entire career with Aetna Insurance Company. He was an officer of the company as the Regional Director of western states, later became a General Manager of the company branches in Aurora, Ill, San Bernardino, CA, and of the greater Los Angeles area. John was a very loving, caring man and will be greatly missed.
Celebration of Life will be held November 2, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkway, Payson.
