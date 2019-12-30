John Christopher Denton Sr. was born in El Paso, TX May 31, 1953 to George and Virgia Denton. John was the 4th out of eleven children. He peacefully went home to the Lord on December 23, 2019 at Hospice Compassus of Payson.
John’s battle with cancer reflects the toughness he developed in his youth. Outgrowing a need for corrective leg braces. He walked uphill in the snow both ways to the Holy Angels School. He served as an alter boy at the Holy Angels Catholic Church. At the age of 17, he had a short stint in the USMC in Hawaii, refueling jets. Upon his return to the Mainland, he journeyed from his home in Globe to Albuquerque via bicycle. During this time he renewed his relationship with God, and began a relationship with the love of his life, Connie.
Working as a truck driver, John and Connie moved around New Mexico and Texas, before settling down back in Globe. He remained in Globe long after a work injury forced him into retirement. Shortly after, he moved to Payson. He had a huge heart, full of laughter, and a love for all of his family. He, and his amazing smile, will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife Connie (of 38 years), his son John Denton Jr., his daughter Ashley Graham, his daughter Nona Rodriguez, and his 4 grandchildren, whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Bill Denton, Dennis Denton, Mary Denton, Elizabeth Gerring, Patricia Blankenship, Michael Denton, James Denton and Samuel Denton; and many nephews and nieces. John was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers George and Thomas.
A viewing will be held January 6, 2020 at Lamont Mortuary of Globe from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with graveside services to follow at 1 p.m.
